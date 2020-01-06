You are here

Home > Life & Culture

How to make it in Bollywood, or die trying

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 2:55 PM

file78q1fxuxxch11l2pi689.jpg
It took a minute for Malhaar Rathod, then an aspiring teenage actress, to realise what the 65-year-old Indian film producer was asking her to do -- and to make the decision to walk away.
PHOTO: AFP

[MUMBAI] It took a minute for Malhaar Rathod, then an aspiring teenage actress, to realise what the 65-year-old Indian film producer was asking her to do -- and to make the decision to walk away.

"He claimed he had a part for me and then asked me to lift my top. I got so scared, I didn't know what to do at first," Rathod, now an up-and-coming television star, told AFP in Mumbai.

Her experience with what is euphemistically known as Bollywood's "casting couch" culture underlines the challenges facing anyone seeking to break into India's massive, insiders-only film industry, where the #MeToo movement has secured few wins.

After #MeToo triggered the downfall of top Hollywood powerbrokers like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, many women in Bollywood spoke up about their experience of sexual harassment, breaking a long-established culture of silence.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Indian industry has largely looked the other way however and many of the alleged perpetrators have been able to revive their careers after lying low for a few months.

SEE ALSO

Workplace romance: it's complicated in #MeToo era

Movie-mad India is the world's largest producer of films, with around 1,800 releases a year in multiple languages, easily dwarfing Hollywood's output -- but forging a career in the nepotistic industry can be a challenge.

Unlike the children of celebrities who are groomed for stardom and tailor-made debuts, outsiders have to fend off lecherous men and contend with a gruelling routine of auditions and rejections.

- 'Dream come true' -

"It's very difficult to crack Bollywood if you don't have connections. No-one is going to offer you a launch, you have to do small parts and work your way up," actor Paras Tthukral told AFP.

"I have done all kinds of jobs to survive. Worked in a call centre, in corporate gifting, marketing, you name it," Mr Tthukral, who moved to Mumbai in 2008 and has since appeared in two TV shows and a couple of films, added.

"An alternative career would have been easier for sure... but being an actor is a dream come true."

Ms Rathod is one of the lucky ones. After her early brush with the casting couch, she is now a familiar face to Indian viewers, appearing in advertisements for global skincare brands including Garnier and Dove.

The sole breadwinner for a family of five including two younger sisters, she has managed to make inroads into television with a part in the hit show "Hostages" on India's Disney-owned streaming platform Hotstar.

The 25-year-old is hoping to see that success translate to the silver screen, following in the footsteps of film stars such as Preity Zinta and Deepika Padukone who began their Bollywood career with advertisements.

But she is keenly aware that it could all disappear in a flash.

"Waiting to hear back about roles has given me sleepless nights," she said, adding that she has recently turned to prayer and meditation in a bid to calm her mind.

"You can't have too many expectations, otherwise you will be perpetually disappointed."

For every success story, there are tens of thousands of aspiring actors who fail to make it into the big leagues.

Even so, more and more people are joining their ranks, lining up for auditions in Mumbai's northern suburbs where Bollywood's major studios are based.

- Thrill of acting -

Casting director Girish Hule told AFP the number of actors vying for roles in the adverts he handles has more than doubled since 2014.

"I have even come across doctors and engineers who quit stable jobs because they wanted to act," he said.

"Years go by waiting for the big break. People go back home or take up other jobs in the industry, working as stylists or assistant directors or in casting.

"In some cases, people spend five years, appearing at around 500 auditions and never get an acting job."

The glitz and glamour notwithstanding, finding success in Bollywood comes with plenty of challenges -- from battling sexual harassment to spending months out of work.

"In the beginning, I was too scared to even tell my mom when someone misbehaved, because I thought my family would stop me from pursuing acting," Ms Rathod said.

"I am so glad #MeToo happened here -- before that, it was just going on and no-one was talking about it," she said, referring to sexual harassment in the industry.

For Mr Tthukral, who is well-versed in the ups and downs of the business, the risks are secondary to the thrill of acting, which he compares to a drug.

"My parents don't understand how I live -- they just want me to settle down and run their business.

"Part of me wants that too, it would be an easier life," said the 34-year-old, who moved back to his hometown of New Delhi this summer.

But then he added, "I will return when I have made some money."

"I will be somebody. I don't know when the break will come but it will come."

 

AFP

Life & Culture

From 'Allahu Akbar' to Australia fires: best Golden Globe moments

DeGeneres applauds uplifting TV as she accepts Golden Globes honor

Two systems co-exist in Hong Kong's tranquil borderlands

Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Hong Kong parents eye Singapore schools as wild protests endure

Capitol Optical keeps an eye on recycling

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 03:03 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC walks tricky political tightrope between Hong Kong and Beijing

[HONG KONG] The two bronze lion statues standing guard over HSBC Holdings plc's main offices in Hong Kong still bear...

Jan 6, 2020 03:02 PM
Technology

Record tech spending expected in US, show organizers say

[LAS VEGAS] Consumer technology spending is getting a boost from wearables, smart devices and streaming media...

Jan 6, 2020 02:44 PM
Transport

Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor for cars at tech show

[LAS VEGAS] Bosch Sunday unveiled a virtual visor inspired by LCD televisions which uses AI to block the glare of...

Jan 6, 2020 02:41 PM
Life & Culture

From 'Allahu Akbar' to Australia fires: best Golden Globe moments

[LOS ANGELES] Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony lived up to its reputation on Sunday, with plenty of memorable...

Jan 6, 2020 02:27 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei down nearly 2% on first trading day of 2020

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged nearly 2 per cent on Monday, its first trading day of 2020, in line...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly