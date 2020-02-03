You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Hugs, a guru and a favourite tree: Djokovic's unusual route to the top

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 12:17 PM

novak.jpg
A strict vegetarian diet, spiritual guru and family hugging-sessions aren't methods employed by most athletes, but they have helped Novak Djokovic turn himself into one of the best players ever -- and now Australian Open champion for an eighth time.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE]  A strict vegetarian diet, spiritual guru and family hugging-sessions aren't methods employed by most athletes, but they have helped Novak Djokovic turn himself into one of the best players ever -- and now Australian Open champion for an eighth time.

The Serb has distinguished himself with his willingness to turn to the unusual, from hyperbaric chambers to meditation and Spanish guru Pepe Imaz, a former journeyman player whose "love and peace" philosophy drives his teachings.

Life has been a journey for the Serbian star, who grew up in war-torn Belgrade and practised in a disused swimming pool but is now based in the millionaire's playground of Monte Carlo with more than US$140 million in prize money -- a record -- to his name.

Djokovic faced questions over his durability earlier in his career after a series of retirements for reasons ranging from a toe blister to heat problems at the 2009 Australian Open, when he was defending champion.

But he is now more steel than snowflake -- as seen when he won last year's record, nearly five-hour, Wimbledon final, and the 2012 Australian Open final, the longest Grand Slam decider in history, which stretched to 5hrs 53mins.

SEE ALSO

Djokovic beats Thiem in five-set thriller to win his 17th Grand Slam title

With 17 Grand Slam titles under his belt, and showing no signs of slowing down, Djokovic looks poised to overtake the great Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the only men ahead of him on the all-time list, by the end of his career.

- Friends with a tree -

While Switzerland's Federer and Nadal of Spain come across as straightforward characters, Djokovic is the most complicated member of tennis's Big Three.

His daily routine, as related to The New York Times last year, involves getting up before dawn with his family, watching the sun rise and then doing hugging and singing sessions, and yoga.

The father-of-two has dabbled in various diets including gluten- and dairy-free, and is now a proud "plant-based athlete" -- the subject of a Netflix documentary, "The Game Changers", for which he is executive producer.

"Hopefully I can inspire other athletes that it is possible to be plant-based and to recover well, to have strength, to have muscles," said Djokovic, who has been vegetarian for four-and-a-half years.

Rather than celebrating his Australian Open wins by partying, Djokovic, who won his eighth title in Melbourne on Sunday by beating Dominic Thiem, climbs a fig tree in the city's Botanical Gardens.

"I have a friend there, a Brazilian fig tree, that I like to climb and I like to connect with so that's probably my favourite thing to do," he said, according to reports.

Djokovic broke through for his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open, but it would be another three years before he took control of the sport, embarking on a 43-match winning streak at the start of 2011.

Between 2011 and 2016, Djokovic won 11 of the 24 available Grand Slam titles and reached another seven finals, freezing out the likes of Federer, who won only one Major in the same period.

The wheels came off rather suddenly for Djokovic in late 2016, when he went into a slump and then, suffering from an elbow injury, ended his 2017 campaign after Wimbledon.

In the same period Djokovic became a close follower of Imaz and appeared on stage with the spiritualist in a two-hour video featuring meditation and long discourses about the human soul.

This, according to some observers, fits a pattern where Djokovic has restlessly turned this way and that in search of perfection -- a goal he alluded to on the way to his latest Melbourne triumph.

"When I was younger I would get frustrated and impatient with small things in life, but that's how you learn," he said.

"You can't be a perfect tennis player and human being from a young age. That's why we love this beautiful thing called life."

 

NYTIMES

Life & Culture

'Bad Boys' stays on top of the box office in its third weekend

Djokovic beats Thiem in five-set thriller to win his 17th Grand Slam title

UOB and its clients raise over S$1.8m for charity at Chinese New Year fundraiser

One more plot twist? Muguruza, Kenin in Australian Open final

Man United signs Ighalo to cover for striker shortage

Should FA Cup replays be scrapped?

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 11:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDLHT to 'hold' on coronavirus outbreak

OCBC Investment Research on Monday downgraded its call on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) to "hold", citing that the...

Feb 3, 2020 11:57 AM
Transport

Some exhibitors drop out of Singapore Airshow due to coronavirus

[SYDNEY] Some aerospace companies including business jet manufacturers Textron Inc and General Dynamics Corp's...

Feb 3, 2020 11:21 AM
Companies & Markets

Banks shut Hong Kong, Macau branches in response to virus outbreak

SINCE last week, banks including OCBC, Standard Chartered and HSBC have temporarily closed several branches in Hong...

Feb 3, 2020 11:17 AM
Real Estate

Australian home prices start year on strong note, building to follow

[SYDNEY] Australia's housing market started the year with a bang as annual price growth accelerated to the fastest...

Feb 3, 2020 11:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Philippines' UnionBank offers banking, fintech programme for SMU students

UNIONBANK of the Philippines on Monday said it has inked an agreement with the Singapore Management University (SMU...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly