You are here

Home > Life & Culture

I can see loo: Tokyo park gets transparent toilets

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 2:46 PM

file7c9ifngovv61aaxtc51f.jpg
The walls are kept transparent by an electrical current running through them.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Spacious, clean, and almost completely see-through, an unusual new public toilet block has been built in a Tokyo park - but thankfully, the walls turn opaque when you lock the door.

When not in use, the three stylish units are translucent, with purple glass for men and pink for women, as well as an accessible yellow unit equipped for changing babies.

The walls are kept transparent by an electrical current running through them. Locking the door cuts the current, ensuring user privacy, and meaning that there's no danger of all being revealed if there's a sudden power cut.

The toilets are part of a project by the Nippon Foundation, a non-profit, which commissioned a series of prominent architects to rethink what public facilities might look like.

The transparent units in Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park are the work of architect Shigeru Ban, who wanted to tackle a couple of the biggest concerns people have about public toilets, said Nippon Foundation communications officer Kana Saji.

SEE ALSO

Japanese online brokerage SBI considering retreat from Hong Kong

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"By making the toilets transparent, we can alleviate people's fears about their cleanliness, but also in terms of safety, because you can see that there's no one hidden inside," she told AFP.

The concept appealed to at least one local resident, a 41-year-old housewife who said she liked how clean the facilities were, as public toilets are often "dark and dirty". And Masataka Tsuchigami, 55, another local resident, said he trusted the technology behind the transparent walls, and wasn't worried they would suddenly turn see-through as he did his business.

"In the worst-case scenario, if that were to happen, it wouldn't be that bad - we were all born naked!"

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Mulan, once a sure money-spinner, becomes a problem for Disney

Hollywood seeks virtual hype at 'hybrid' Toronto festival

UBS partners Beyond Social Services to help low-income families

Oscar academy explains new diversity rules for best picture contenders

Kardashian television reality show to end after 14 years

Oscars academy sets out new diversity standards for best picture contenders

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 02:58 PM
Transport

Toyota's research arm says to form an US$800m investment fund

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor Corp's research arm said on Thursday that it would create an US$800 million global investment...

Sep 10, 2020 02:48 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on hopes of easing in virus curbs

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Thursday as a decline in daily cases in Covid-19 hot spot Victoria...

Sep 10, 2020 02:44 PM
Transport

China auto sales in August rise 11.6%, fifth month of gain

[BEIJING] China's auto sales in August rose 11.6 per cent from a year earlier, the fifth consecutive month of gain,...

Sep 10, 2020 02:37 PM
Banking & Finance

Lloyd's of London posts H1 loss due to Covid-19 insurance claims

[LONDON] Lloyd's of London recorded a pre-tax loss of £400 million (S$712.3 million) for the first half, battered by...

Sep 10, 2020 02:36 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on high-tech gains

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rallied on Thursday as major high-tech shares rebounded, with the Nasdaq back on the upswing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Broker's take: CapitaLand Mall Trust poised to surprise on upside, says DBS

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

Joint bank accounts may come under more scrutiny in debt chase

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.