You are here

Home > Life & Culture

In lockdown, an 86-year-old blogger stumbles on a new purpose

Writing every day for weeks on end, she has appealed to readers across the world. 'That'll be my role,' she says. 'To cheer people up'
Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200929_SCARF29_4260516.jpg
Hazell Jacobs showing off her scarf collection. Clockwise from top left: A Cartier scarf featured in her blog post, The Dragon; a face mask and headband made from a fake Liberty silk scarf; a scarf from Australia featured in her blog post, Travel and Blue Gum; an Hermès scarf, featured in her blog post, Aux Champs; the scarf featured in her blog post, Wishing; a scarf from Charles Tyrwhitt of Jermyn Street featured in her blog post, Circus.
PHOTOS: ELIZABETH DALZIEL/NYTIMES

London

ONE morning in March, not long after the coronavirus sent her country into lockdown and brought an abrupt end to life as she had known it, Hazell Jacobs, 86, awoke in her south London home ready to start something new.

For weeks, Ms Jacobs, a widow living alone, had ventured...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Full-scale Wagner returns to Europe with refugee-theme Walküre

Britain to return looted 4,000-year-old plaque to Iraq

Bats are the newest key to producing a fine bottle of Bordeaux

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

In lockdown, an 86-year-old blogger finds a new purpose

Nadal begins 'most difficult' French Open as Serena tries again

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 05:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil up 1% on economic hope; virus fears check price gains

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose 1 per cent on Monday as global equities rallied on hopes for another US stimulus package...

Sep 29, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

Europe: Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground

[BENGALURU] European stocks bounced back sharply on Monday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the banking...

Sep 29, 2020 12:29 AM
Technology

NTT to take mobile unit Docomo private for US$38b, Nikkei reports

[TOKYO] Nippon Telegraph & Telephone plans to turn its wireless carrier unit NTT Docomo into a wholly owned...

Sep 29, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

US pension funds sue Allianz after US$4b in coronavirus losses

[FRANKFURT] Pension funds for truckers, teachers and subway workers have lodged lawsuits in the United States...

Sep 29, 2020 12:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole to build its own Saudi Bank after stake sale

[PARIS] Credit Agricole plans to build its own corporate and investment bank in Saudi Arabia after selling the final...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.