In 'Ms Monopoly', women make more than men

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 8:23 AM

In the latest update of the classic board game Monopoly unveiled on Tuesday, the trademark real estate tycoon has been replaced by his socially-minded niece: an advocate who invests in female entrepreneurs.
[NEW YORK] In the latest update of the classic board game Monopoly unveiled on Tuesday, the trademark real estate tycoon has been replaced by his socially-minded niece: an advocate who invests in female entrepreneurs.

In "Ms Monopoly," players collect inventions made by women, such as WiFi and solar heating.

Female players start out with more money than males and receive US$240 each time they pass "go," more than the US$200 that goes to males.

That's an inversion on real life, where women make only 81 per cent of what men do, according to the US Department of Labor.

The game box shows a bright-eyed Ms Monopoly carrying a coffee cup and announces itself as "the first game where women make more than men."

The pay disparity "is a fun spin in the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men," Hasbro said in a news release. "However, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too."

The game will be available from mid-September in the US as well as in a range of other countries, including France, Germany, Canada, Australia and Malaysia.

Earlier riffs on Monopoly have been based on "Star Wars" and "Game of Thrones," as well as a "Monopoly for Millennials" version and a "Cheater's" version.

