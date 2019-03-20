You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Income Eco Run set to drastically reduce plastic waste

For the Zero Waste 5km run, Income has done away with the use of plastic-lined paper cups and replaced them with a light, reusable cup instead
Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM
jayp@sph.com.sg

BT_20190320_JPECO20A_3728775.jpg
Mr Chew says Income tries to push the boundaries and aims to introduce more environmentally-friendly measures within the race each year, in a bid to build a sustainable future.
PHOTO: INCOME ECO RUN

BT_20190320_JPECO20A_3728775.jpg
Mr Chew says Income tries to push the boundaries and aims to introduce more environmentally-friendly measures within the race each year, in a bid to build a sustainable future.
PHOTO: INCOME ECO RUN

Singapore

AHEAD of this year's Income Eco Run on April 28, race owner Income has announced a slew of initiatives set to dramatically reduce the consumption of single-use plastics.

Income is a Singapore-based life, health and general insurance cooperative that was formerly known as

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Dior unveils capsule collection in first Dubai show

Abel Prize for maths awarded to woman for first time

Chasing celluloid dreams at China's Tinseltown

Dior unveils capsule collection in first Dubai show

Older Americans are awash in antibiotics

Cancer deaths falling for half decade in EU: study

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_AGOIL_3728898.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

BT_20190320_WAFER_3728922.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy 3rd most vulnerable to sustained China trade slowdown

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening