You are here

Home > Life & Culture

India space agency loses communication with Moon-landing craft

Sat, Sep 07, 2019 - 7:49 AM

nz_vikram_070919.jpg
India's space agency on Saturday lost communication with its spacecraft just before it was due to land near the South Pole of the Moon, in a blow to the nation's lunar ambitions.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGALORE] India's space agency on Saturday lost communication with its spacecraft just before it was due to land near the South Pole of the Moon, in a blow to the nation's lunar ambitions.

India had hoped to become just the fourth country - after the United States, Russia and China - to successfully land on the Moon.

The country also aimed to be the first to land in the Southern Polar region, an area the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said was "completely unexplored".

"The Vikram lander descent was (ongoing) as planned and normal performance was observed," ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said in the control room at the southern city of Bangalore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Subsequently the communication from lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who travelled to the Bangalore space centre to watch the landing, told scientists after Sivan's announcement that "what you have done (already) is not a small achievement".

"Ups and downs keep coming in life. Your hard work has taught us a lot and the entire country is proud of you," he added.

"If the communication (with the lander) starts again... hope for the best... Our journey will carry on. Be strong. I am with you."

ISRO acknowledged before the landing, due to occur at about 1.55am New Delhi time (4.25am Singapore time), was a complex manoeuvre, with Sivan calling it "15 minutes of terror".

AFP

Life & Culture

Vaping related lung disease claims third life in US

A peek into the future of medicine

Setting the pace in Europe's top football leagues

Great wearables for good sports

Setting the right boundaries

A flowery take on the margarita

Editor's Choice

BT_20190907_LOVE_3886173.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs in HK look to things returning to normal

Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

New scheme to link up Singapore fintech firms with legal expertise on compliance issues

BT_20190907_ABGARY_3882976.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
The Raffles Conversation

Old-School Newsman

Must Read

BT_20190907_LOVE_3886173.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs in HK look to things returning to normal

Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

New scheme to link up Singapore fintech firms with legal expertise on compliance issues

BT_20190907_HACKER_3886192.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Fewer suspicious transactions but more intelligence gleaned from data: CAD report

nz_hughlim_070920.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Technology

Digitalising built-environment sector 'can attract the young to it'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly