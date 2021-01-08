You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Indian sari pioneer Satya Paul dies at 78

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 3:20 PM

AK_sp_0801.jpg
Indian fashion designer Satya Paul, whosec brand breathed life into the traditional sari, modernising the garment with funky prints, has died at 78, his family said.
PHOTO: AFP

[MUMBAI] Indian fashion designer Satya Paul, whosec brand breathed life into the traditional sari, modernising the garment with funky prints, has died at 78, his family said.

Born on February 2, 1942, he first made his mark in the world of fashion retail with the 1980 launch of L'Affaire, India's first sari boutique, before establishing his own label five years later.

His pioneering designs blended Indian handloom techniques with a modern palette, producing saris adorned with polka dots, zebra prints and abstract motifs.

He did not limit himself to saris however, expanding into accessories such as scarves and ties, and eventually creating a retail empire that spanned eight Indian cities and a thriving online business.

Drawn to spiritual pursuits from an early age, Paul passed away at an ashram in the southern city of Coimbatore on Wednesday after suffering a stroke last month, his son Puneet Nanda said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Those who have been with him at any point in life would recall him as one who showered his love without hesitation or any barriers," Nanda wrote on Facebook.

"It is the greatest testament to him as he went joyously, without fear." He was unusual among Indian fashion houses for bringing a measure of corporate rigour and hiring well-known designers such as Masaba Gupta and Rajesh Pratap Singh to serve as creative directors for the brand.

Gupta led the tributes to Paul, praising him for establishing a homegrown label "that will stand the test of time".

"Fashion schools - Please introduce young Indian design aspirants to this brand... We can be inspired by the story of Chanel etc but we must learn what happened on our soil first," she said.

A favourite of Bollywood stars, Paul was also admired for his business acumen, with bio-pharma entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hailing him as "an iconic designer who was a forerunner in the fashion world".

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

The ex-cop behind China's largest gay dating app

Gatsby - how good, how great?

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14 due to Covid-19

Prince's estate worth twice what administrators reported: IRS

Veteran rapper Dr Dre says he is 'doing great' after being hospitalised

Grammy awards postponed over Covid-19: US media

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 03:18 PM
Technology

The ex-cop behind China's largest gay dating app

[BEIJING] Browsing the Internet as a young policeman in China, Ma Baoli recalls the sheer volume of Web pages...

Jan 8, 2021 02:59 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE closes Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel after two staff contract Covid-19

CROWNE Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Jan 8 to Jan 21, after two staff members of the hotel...

Jan 8, 2021 02:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse expects higher costs from US case to push it to Q4 loss

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse on Friday said it expects to book a net loss for its fourth quarter after increasing its...

Jan 8, 2021 02:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold slips as rising yields, stronger dollar weigh

[BENGALURU] Gold fell on Friday as the US dollar and Treasury yields firmed, although hopes for additional stimulus...

Jan 8, 2021 02:30 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end at 30-year peak as global reflation trade ignites rally

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks surged on Friday to close at a 30-year high as expectations of more US fiscal stimulus and...

UPDATED 20 sec ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants: study

ESG backed S$17.4b in Covid-19 business loans in March-Dec 2020: Chan Chun Sing

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine as Singapore starts nationwide vaccination drive

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISDN, Soilbuild Construction, Secura

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for