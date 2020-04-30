You are here

Home > Life & Culture

India's Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies of leukemia

Thu, Apr 30, 2020 - 4:27 PM

doc7ad9w39fi4i1l47kln1g_doc718w95w5tkwsowqp1nz.jpg
Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated Bollywood movies such as "Bobby" and "Mera Naam Joker", died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said.
PHOTO: IANS

[MUMBAI] Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated Bollywood movies such as "Bobby" and "Mera Naam Joker", died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said.

Kapoor, 67, the scion of a famed film industry family, is survived by his wife and two children, and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents," the family said in a statement.

The actor had moved to New York for treatment soon after the cancer was detected, returning to his hometown of Mumbai last September.

Kapoor's death followed that on Wednesday of another Indian actor, Irrfan Khan, 54, who had roles in films such as "Life of Pi" and "Jurassic World", and who also suffered from cancer.

SEE ALSO

'Life of Pi' actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53

Kapoor's family urged his fans, who under normal circumstances would have been expected to pour onto the streets to mourn him, to follow novel coronavirus social-distancing rules.

"There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force," the family said.

Kapoor came from a family of actors.

His grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, father Raj Kapoor, brothers Randhir and Rajeev, and his son, nieces and nephews have all played roles in films.

He made his debut at the age of 16, playing a younger version of his father's character in the 1970 film "Mera Naam Joker" (My Name is Joker), and later made a name for himself as a fresh-faced romantic hero.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by Kapoor's death.

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively ... this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent," Mr Modi said on Twitter.

REUTERS

 

Life & Culture

No kissing, no extras: How to make TV in the age of the virus

Companies band together to supply meals to vulnerable groups

Temasek Trust launches S$10m fund for initiatives that support virus-hit communities

Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?

'Life of Pi' actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53

Singapore's 'Beng Who Cooks' offers free meals for needy during Covid-19 lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 30, 2020 04:41 PM
Garage

Enterprise Singapore appoints 14 new partners to nurture startups

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) has added 14 new Accredited Mentor Partners (AMPs) to its Startup SG Founder scheme to...

Apr 30, 2020 04:13 PM
Garage

Africa health startup gets investment from Dubai venture firm, Tencent

[DUBAI] Dubai-based Global Ventures has co-led a US$7 million investment with AAIC Japan in Helium Health, West...

Apr 30, 2020 03:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Stanmore Coal's independent directors recommend accepting Golden Energy's offer

THE independent directors of ASX-listed Stanmore Coal are recommending that its shareholders accept a S$1 per share...

Apr 30, 2020 03:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks jump at open on virus treatment hope

[LONDON] Europe's major equity indices rallied at the open on Thursday, as global investor sentiment was boosted by...

Apr 30, 2020 03:28 PM
Government & Economy

528 new coronavirus cases, taking tally in Singapore to 16,169

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 528 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday, taking the total...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.