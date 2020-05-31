Indonesia capital gears up for post-holiday flow amid virus

Get our introductory offer at only
[JAKARTA] Indonesia's capital Jakarta is anticipating one million vehicles will enter the city as people return from Eid al-Fitr holidays in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Traffic, including motorcycles, is projected to peak from Saturday to Monday, according to a Cabinet...
