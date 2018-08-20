Indonesia's teeny skateboard hope too cool for school

Aliqqa Noverry, 9, demonstrating her skateboarding skills at a public park ahead of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. The pint-sized adrenaline junkie is the youngest competitor at this year's event.

Jakarta

INDONESIA'S nine-year-old skateboarder Aliqqa Noverry is set to melt hearts at the Asian Games - but give her ice cream and she could be a medal threat, says her mum. The youngest competitor at this year's event in Jakarta, the pint-sized adrenaline junkie loves nothing better than to rip into jumps at breakneck speed, her pigtails billowing behind her.

"I like all the tricks and going so fast - that's the fun part," Aliqqa told AFP. "My family support me but they're also very surprised knowing that I'm the youngest athlete here," added the trailblazing teeny-bopper, who stands just 1.30 metres tall and has only been skating for two years.

"Being the youngest makes me a little nervous but also more motivated. But my friends think it's a bit unfair that I get to skip school."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Clearly nine is the new 16 - especially in the hipster sport of skateboarding, which is making its Asian Games debut and will appear at the Olympics for the first time at Tokyo in 2020.

Coolly fist-bumping the bigger boarders at her local skate park on the outskirts of Jakarta, Aliqqa stops shredding to observe the call to prayer from the local mosque.

"I think I would like to skate in Tokyo," nodded Aliqqa, who could potentially come up against host country Japan's skateboarding Tinkerbell, Sky Brown, at the 2020 Olympics. "I want to get as much experience as possible from lots of different Games."

Proud mother Nin Hardi admits to being scared witless as she sits and watches her daughter skating with boys almost twice her size. "Of course I worry," she said. "That's why I never leave her alone and always go with her to practice."

She also reveals little Aliqqa's secret weapon in her quest for gold - ice cream. "If she gets ice cream, she's all pumped up," said mum.

As she prepares to make Asian Games history, Aliqqa admits that the bumps and scrapes are the worst part of her favourite hobby. "I don't like the injuries," she said, screwing up her nose. "I twisted my ankle badly once and I couldn't walk for five days. I can get a bit traumatised by a trick if it injures me." AFP