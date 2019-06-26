You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Infamous botched art restoration in Spain gets makeover

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190626_GEORGE1_3818560.jpg
This combination of pictures released by the press office of the Navarra Government on Monday show a sculpture of Saint George before (left) and after restoration. The authorities of the Spanish region of Navarra tried to restore the sculpture of Saint George of the 16th century, disfigured by neighbours in the last chapter of a whole series of botches done on the historical heritage.
PHOTO: AFP

Madrid

A 16TH CENTURY sculpture of Saint George in Spain whose amateur restoration left it looking like what many said was a cartoon character has been brought back to its original state, regional authorities said.

The botched restoration sparked anger when it came to light last year, drawing comparisons with a similar infamous renovation in 2012 by an elderly parishioner of a fresco of Jesus Christ which resembled a pale-faced ape with cartoon-style eyes.

The wooden statue of St George charging a horse in the San Miguel church in Estella, a town in Spain's northern Navarra region, had turned a dark brown with age.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But its restoration by a local crafts business left the soldier with a pink face and a surprised look. Some Twitter users likened the restored statue to Tintin or Woody from the animation movie Toy Story.

Authorities fined the church and the crafts business 6,010 euros (S$9,270) each.

Now, after three months of work in an official laboratory in the nearby city of Pamplona for a cost of 30,000 euros paid by the parish, St George is back to normal, the government of Navarra announced.

Or almost. There is irreversible damage, with some of the sculpture's colours lost forever, Fernando Carrera, spokesman for Spain's art conservation-restoration association, told AFP.

He said this was just "the tip of the iceberg of so many cases that don't appear in the press. It's constant". The renovation of the Ecce Homo fresco of Jesus Christ in Borja became so infamous it turned the small, north-eastern town into an attraction for Spanish and foreign tourists. It has also inspired a comic opera.

The fresco's elderly restorer, Cecilia Gimenez, has even had her own art exhibited and signed a licensing agreement for the commercial use of the image of her Ecce Homo restoration on mugs, T-shirts and other souvenirs.

Last year, it also emerged that a parishioner had painted three 15th-century sculptures in garish colours.

Baby Jesus was given a bright green robe and the Virgin Mary a bright pink headscarf, sky blue robe and eyeliner at the chapel in El Ranadoiro, a northern hamlet.

"There is a problem in management of Spain's historical heritage," said Mr Carrera, pointing to the law that doesn't clearly state "who must intervene" when a work of art needs to be restored, on top of general rule-breaking. AFP

Life & Culture

Federer looks to turn No 9 Wimbledon dream into reality

K-pop boyband BTS to release new game in 176 countries

Enjoy two hours a week in nature, doctors say

Breast milk is teeming with bacteria — that’s good for the baby

An anti-ageing pill? Think twice

Paris authorities to remove Notre-Dame scaffolding after fire

Editor's Choice

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_RJLINDE_3818536.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening