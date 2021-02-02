 Inspired by Monet, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Inspired by Monet

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

BT_20210202_HYART2_4431694.jpg
Remedy is a vivid acrylic-on-canvas abstract painting (90cm by 60cm) by 11-year-old Liu Ruoran.
PHOTO: BTBAF

Singapore

FOR 11-year-old Liu Ruoran, the best thing about painting is that "there is no right or wrong in the arts". The artistically-gifted Liu comes from a financially-disadvantaged family who is unable to send her to art enrichment classes. So The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for