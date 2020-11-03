You are here
Ireland's Twilight Payment wins Melbourne Cup
[MELBOURNE] Irish raider Twilight Payment won the coveted A$8.0 million (S$7.68 million) Melbourne Cup at an eerily quiet Flemington on Tuesday with the "race that stops a nation" run behind closed doors for the first time.
With Jye McNeil in the saddle, the eight-year-old held off Tiger Moth and Prince of Arran in a thrilling finish to the gruelling 3,200-metre (two mile) handicap, considered the ultimate test of stamina and staying power.
"There's so many emotions, it's such a big moment," said an emotional Mr McNeil. "It's very overwhelming."
AFP
