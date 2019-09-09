'IT Chapter Two' scares up US$91m to top North America box office

Proving again the lure of a good scare, the Stephen King-inspired film "IT Chapter Two" took in US$91 million this weekend to top the North American box office, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

[LOS ANGELES] Proving again the lure of a good scare, the Stephen King-inspired film "IT Chapter Two" took in US$91 million this weekend to top the North American box office, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

That three-day estimate fell below the original "It," with its frighteningly impressive US$123 million opening in 2017. But the two films now rank as the top two horror openings ever, according to Variety.

"IT Chapter Two" stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa and Bill Hader as the grown-up versions of the kids who battled the terrifying, shape-shifting clown Pennywise 27 years earlier - and now must do it again.

There were no other new releases in the top 10, and the box office lineup, in what has been a slow year for cinema, was little changed from last weekend.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Slipping one spot to second - and miles behind "IT Chapter Two" - was Lionsgate's political thriller "Angel Has Fallen," which earned US$6 million. Gerard Butler stars as a Secret Service agent wrongly accused of attempting to kill the US president (Morgan Freeman).

In third, also down one spot, was Universal's raunchy tween comedy "Good Boys," at US$5.4 million.

Disney's updated "The Lion King" also slipped one spot, to fourth, at US$4.2 million. Displaying a steady appeal even in its eighth week out, it has earned more than US$1.6 billion worldwide.

Holding steady in fifth place was Sony's "Overcomer," at US$3.8 million. The Christian-themed movie tells the story of a coach who reluctantly agrees to train an asthmatic orphan girl for a big cross-country meet.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (US$3.7 million)

"The Peanut Butter Falcon" (US$2.3 million)

"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (US$2.3 million)

"Ready or Not" (US$2.2 million)

"Dora & the Lost City of Gold" (US$2.2 million)

AFP