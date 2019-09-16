You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'IT' stays atop North American box office but 'Hustlers' draws raves

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 6:13 AM

file76ynrs6l3b5sfppv1ly.jpg
Horror film "IT Chapter Two" stayed atop the North American box office this weekend, but the buzzy new Jennifer Lopez movie "Hustlers" notched a strong second place, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.
PHOTO: WARNER BROS

[LOS ANGELES] Horror film "IT Chapter Two" stayed atop the North American box office this weekend, but the buzzy new Jennifer Lopez movie "Hustlers" notched a strong second place, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

The latest Stephen King-inspired "IT" film, starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Skarsgard, earned Warner Bros. an estimated US$40.7 million for the three-day period, down from its US$91 million opening last weekend.

"Hustlers," based on a true story about strippers who plot to steal from their wealthy clients in recession-hit New York, took in US$33.2 million for STX Films, that studio's best start ever. J-Lo has gotten rave reviews: "Rolling Stone" called her "dazzling," "electrifying" and Oscar-worthy.

"Hustlers" also stars Constance Wu of "Crazy Rich Asians" fame, along with Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Lizzo.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lionsgate's "Angel Has Fallen," with Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent accused of attempting to kill the US president, notched US$4.4 million to place a distant third.

In fourth was "Good Boys," a raunchy tween comedy from Universal, at US$4.3 million.

And in fifth place was Disney's updated "The Lion King," at US$3.6 million. Its North American total has surpassed US$533 million, making it the 12th largest domestic release of all time, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Meantime, Warner Bros.' widely promoted drama "The Goldfinch," adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, earned a mere US$2.6 million in what the Hollywood Reporter called "one of the worst starts ever" for a movie in wide release.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (US$2.8 million)

"Overcomer" (US$2.7 million)

"The Goldfinch" (US$2.6 million)

"The Peanut Butter Falcon" (US$1.9 million)

"Dora & the Lost City of Gold" (US$1.9 million)

AFP

Life & Culture

Growing Singapore's pool of senior volunteers

Husband-and-wife duo help Singapore golfers to Causeway Cup draw

Multi-award winning chef feeds masses at street food fest

Cats, dolphins and one smart raven: the CIA's secret animal spies

Chappell fires rare 59 in return to PGA Tour

Mixing business with pleasure is the new way to travel

Editor's Choice

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

Must Read

file6u76cvxzbh011a4bu9oy.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Integrated Shield scheme insurers nursing their results back to health

BT_20190916_KRWOMAN16_3893168.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Real Estate

'Ferrari woman' grants option to buy her GCB for S$47m

Sep 16, 2019
Opinion

Higher premiums work, but they're no magic pill

BT_20190916_CTCERTIS_3893144.jpg
Sep 16, 2019
Technology

Certis' manpower plug: more tech and services

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly