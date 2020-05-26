Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli says he had coronavirus

Get our introductory offer at only
[ROME] Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli said Tuesday he had caught the novel coronavirus but was now recovered, describing the experience as "a nightmare".
Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, raised spirits in Italy during the pandemic, which has killed nearly 33,000 people, by...
