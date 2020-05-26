You are here

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli says he had coronavirus

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 10:13 PM

Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli said Tuesday he had caught the novel coronavirus but was now recovered, describing the experience as "a nightmare".
PHOTO: TELEGRAPH

Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, raised spirits in Italy during the pandemic, which has killed nearly 33,000 people, by...

