BT CORPORATE GOLF LEAGUE

It's all about fun for Deloitte

Tue, Sep 04, 2018
Jamil Reza Syed, Deloitte Singapore's team captain, is second from left. With him are other members of Team Deloitte, Jaideep Goswami (extreme left), Imran Jehangir Nasrullah (third from left) and Martin Gilder (right).

TO PLAY golf at a relaxing pace in the Business Times Corporate Golf League, ask for the Deloitte Singapore team as your flight mates.

If their casual approach to the tournament, punctuated with banter and jokes, gives you a feeling of comfort and calm, their uncompetitive spirit will make you enjoy the game more.

In the fourth leg at Seletar Country Club a fortnight ago, playing for Audi Sport, my teammate Jackie Teo and I were paired with Deloitte's Jamil Raza Syed and Nasir Alessandro.

Even before the tee-off, the two sporting gentlemen stated their intentions clearly: "Let's enjoy the round."

We certainly did. On a clear day when the second nine was played in perfect weather conditions, we completed the 18 holes with lots of fun and laughter.

Nasir (handicap index 12) even upended former teaching professional Teo in a couple of holes, especially at our finishing hole - the par-three 160-m sixth, where a brand new Audi was the prize for a hole-in-one.

With a five-iron in hand, the stocky Nasir hit a near-perfect shot that ended up just over a metre short of the difficult pin, after which he sank a birdie to take home with him some good memories.

Deloitte, a management consultancy firm offering audit and accounting services, has been a strong supporter of the BT Golf League, having competed in the event some years back.

With the annual event now into its ninth year, the company has made a determined return with the aim of having a great time on the course throughout the six legs.

That it is currently a distant 10th in the 11-team competition is not a major concern, for winning trophies is not Deloitte's main target.

Said team captain Jamil Raza Syed: "We are happy to support the BT League as it is a well-run tournament. We enjoy the friendly competition, and it is a good opportunity to network and to have some fun with fellow golfers and clients."

Jamil, the financial advisory executive director of the company, added that he would invite different clients for each of the six legs of the competition.

He concluded: "This event gives us a great opportunity to interact with our clients in a relaxed and entertaining environment.

"We also take the opportunity to renew ties and make new friends with fellow BT League sponsors."

The fifth leg takes place at Warren Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, and no drivers are allowed for this round.

The final leg will be held at Tanah Merah Country Club on Sept 21.

