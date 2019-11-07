You are here

Home > Life & Culture

James Dean 'cast' in new movie, 64 years after death

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 7:10 AM

rk_JamesDean_071119.jpg
More than 60 years after his death, movie legend James Dean is set to return to the screen thanks to special effects that recreate his image from old footage and photographs.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] More than 60 years after his death, movie legend James Dean is set to return to the screen thanks to special effects that recreate his image from old footage and photographs.

Dean, who died aged 24 in a car crash in 1955, has been "posthumously cast" in Vietnam War action-drama Finding Jack, the Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday.

Production house Magic City Films obtained the rights to use Dean's image from his family for the screen adaption of Gareth Crocker's 2008 novel.

The book tells the story of US military dogs that were deployed and later abandoned in Vietnam.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dean became a global star in the 1950s, acting in Rebel Without a Cause and East of Eden before his life was cut short, though he has remained a celebrated youth icon and an enduring heartthrob.

His part in the new film is as Rogan, described as a secondary lead role.

"We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean," said co-director Anton Ernst.

"We feel very honoured that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact."

Dean's image will be created through computer-generated imagery (CGI) using archive footage and photos, while another actor will provide his voice.

But the concept was not greeted with universal acclaim, with Captain America star Chris Evans tweeting: "This is awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso.

"The complete lack of understanding here is shameful."

The film, which is to go into production shortly, is due for release next November.

Its makers hope the technology will be used to bring other deceased stars back on screen in new roles.

AFP

Life & Culture

Putting their heads together to think green

Indonesian artist wins UOB SE Asian Painting of the Year

Vienna orchestra celebrates 50th birthday with new woman conductor

Everything's coming up Yayoi Kusama, including a Macy's balloon

Even Project Runway couldn't save Zac Posen

Billionaires still love the horse race that stops a nation

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 07:07 AM
Transport

Former UAW leader, GM director charged in bribery probe

[DETROIT] US prosecutors on Wednesday charged a former United Auto Workers official who served on the GM board with...

Nov 7, 2019 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

UAE approves fourth mandate for President Sheikh Khalifa

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates' top legislative body on Wednesday approved a fourth term in office for reclusive...

Nov 7, 2019 07:03 AM
Transport

Accidental hijack alarm triggers Amsterdam airport chaos

[THE HAGUE] A pilot accidentally set off a hijack alarm on a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday,...

Nov 7, 2019 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Britain's Johnson launches election campaign on opposition turf

[BIRMINGHAM] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday launched the Conservatives' election campaign in a...

Nov 7, 2019 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Erdogan, Trump announce Washington talks on Nov 13

[ISTANBUL] Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the United States next week to meet Donald Trump, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly