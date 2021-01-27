You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 12:20 AM

[LOS ANGELES] American actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony next month, marking a career in film, television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the Golden Globes, said on Tuesday that Fonda would receive its Cecil B deMille award at the Feb 28 ceremony.

"Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained," HFPA president Ali Sar said in a statement.

Fonda, 83, made her professional debut in 1960 on Broadway and on screen and went on to become one of the biggest movie stars of the 1960s and 1970s with films like "Barbarella" and "Klute" and later "On Golden Pond" and "9 to 5." Her most recent appearances have been in the Netflix comedy series "Grace and Frankie." She also developed a voice as a political activist, campaigning against the Vietnam War in the 1970s, against the Iraq War in 2003, and in the past year holding weekly protests highlighting the dangers of global warming.

Fonda, the daughter of late director Henry Fonda and sister of late actor Peter Fonda, has won two Oscars and seven Golden Globes.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Previous recipients of the Cecil B deMille awards include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Nepal's star K2 climber does it his way

This season, it's not all smooth skiing

Sundance enters uncharted waters in unique Oscar season

The Marksman captures top spot at US box office

Solskjaer hails Fernandes as Man United star downs Liverpool

Charity offers money back guarantee for youth intervention programme

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 12:05 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks steady amid earnings deluge

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday as markets digested a deluge of earnings reports...

Jan 27, 2021 12:02 AM
Consumer

3M profits jump amid heavy demand for face masks

[NEW YORK] 3M, a maker of N95 face masks, reported higher fourth-quarter profits Tuesday on the mixed impact of...

Jan 26, 2021 11:51 PM
Transport

Tesla, BMW approved for slice of US$3.5b EU battery aid

[BRUSSELS] The European Union paved the way for companies including Tesla and BMW to get about US$3.5 billion of...

Jan 26, 2021 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Three previous Covid-19 cases test positive for UK strain in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Three of the previously reported Covid-19 cases here have tested positive for the B117 strain of the...

Jan 26, 2021 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

Biden stimulus plan could boost US output by 5 per cent over three years: IMF

[WASHINGTON] Preliminary estimates show US President Joe Biden's proposed US$1.9 trillion economic stimulus package...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus for FY2020

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

CDL ranked world's top real estate company on Global 100 index

Keppel DC Reit H2 DPU up 27.5% to 4.795 Singapore cents

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for