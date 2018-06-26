You are here

Japan blogger killed after 'dispute' resolution talk: reports

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 11:22 AM

[TOKYO] A well-known Japanese blogger has been stabbed to death by an Internet user he had argued with, shortly after giving a talk on "how to manage disputes online".

Kenichiro Okamoto, known to Web users as Hagex, was reportedly followed to the toilets and stabbed several times in the back after a conference on Sunday in Fukuoka, south-western Japan, according to local media.

According to his blog, the 41-year-old wanted to "share his experiences about quarrels online and how to deal with them".

A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, saying he "hated" the blogger, according to Japanese state broadcaster NHK.

Mr Okamoto was a specialist on online security who appeared several times on television to talk about the Internet in Japan.

