You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Japan celebrity redesigns 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' song as hand washing melody

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 3:47 PM

AB_pikotaro_060420.jpg
Japanese social media celebrity Pikotaro returned as a leading twitter trend in Japan with a coronavirus hand washing song that repurposes his signature Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) to Pray-for-People-and-Peace.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese social media celebrity Pikotaro returned as a leading twitter trend in Japan with a coronavirus hand washing song that repurposes his signature Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) to Pray-for-People-and-Peace.

The video was among the top five in a Twitter trend ranking in Japan on Monday.

Pikotaro, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka, wore the same gold animal print outfit he wore in PPAP video that went viral in 2016.

His hand washing video, shorter than the 2016 two minute hit that the Guinness World Record listed as the shortest song to make it into the Billboard Hot 100 chart, had also been viewed a quarter of a million times on Youtube since it was uploaded on Saturday. 

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Spit, sweat and shaking on it: Three sports habits that could change after coronavirus

Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus

Bleeding badly, F&B operators appeal to PM Lee for urgent help

At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years: Halep

Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for summer 'Mulan' launch

2 members of Kennedy family missing after canoe overturned

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 03:38 PM
Technology

Samsung will offer clues on how Covid-19 is roiling global tech

[SEOUL] When Samsung Electronics Co brass addressed analysts during its last earnings call, much of the talk...

Apr 6, 2020 03:38 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end 4% firmer as investors upbeat on easing virus cases

[BENGALURU] Energy and healthcare sectors aided Australian shares to settle 4 per cent firmer on Monday, as...

Apr 6, 2020 03:19 PM
Transport

Norwegian Air's March traffic tumbles 60% amid virus lockdown

[OSLO] Norwegian Air's passenger volume fell by 60 per cent year on year in March as the company gradually grounded...

Apr 6, 2020 03:05 PM
Garage

US blacklist hurt China AI giant's sales ahead of IPO attempt

[HONG KONG]  Megvii Technology's revenue growth dissipated in the second half of 2019 after it joined Huawei...

Apr 6, 2020 03:03 PM
Transport

Emirates Airline seeks billions in loans after virus hit

[DUBAI] Emirates is in talks to raise billions of dollars in loans, on top of Dubai's state bailout for the world's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.