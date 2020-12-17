You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Japan man probed over insults tied to Netflix star's suicide

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:47 PM

[TOKYO] Japanese police said Thursday they have referred a man to prosecutors over online abuse he directed at Hana Kimura, a reality television star who took her own life earlier this year.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police referred the suspect in his 20s to prosecutors for further investigation after the May death of Kimura, a cast member on Netflix's internationally popular Terrace House.

The man has not been arrested and his identity will not be disclosed until prosecutors decide whether to indict him on charges of public insult, a police spokesperson told AFP.

"The suspect... in May posted messages on a social media account of the victim, including 'You have such an awful personality. Is your life worth living?' and 'Hey, hey. When will you die?'" the spokesperson said.

He "posted these insults for many random individuals to view and therefore he publicly insulted" Kimura, the spokesperson added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Kimura, a confident pink-haired professional wrestler, was a fan favourite on Terrace House, in which six young people share a home while looking for love.

But she was targeted by a torrent of abuse online, reportedly including comments such as "everyone will be happy if you're gone".

The television show was cancelled after Kimura's death, which also prompted Japanese ministers and lawmakers to do more to tackle cyberbullying.

In a statement reported by Japanese media, Kimura's mother Kyoko welcomed news that the man had been referred to prosecutors.

"I pray this will deter people from slandering others so that fewer people will face this kind of hardship," she said.

She also asked that those involved in cyberbullying her daughter not be publicly identified or attacked.

"Hana would not have wanted to see a tragic chain reaction which turns the perpetrator into the next 'victim'," Kyodo news agency quoted her as saying.

Kimura's suicide made international headlines and brought renewed social attention to the problem of cyberbullying in Japan and other countries.

In South Korea, for example, the deaths of K-pop stars have prompted calls for strong punishment for abusive online comments.

And a huge online campaign against cyberbullying, using the hashtag #BeKind, took off after the suicide in February of Caroline Flack, who hosted British reality show Love Island.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Winter Olympics prompts skiing construction boom in China

Strength in numbers, power in unity

Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

More than 300 religious leaders urge ban on 'conversion therapy'

Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights

Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares falter as macroeconomic uncertainty lingers, STI down 0.5%

LOCAL stocks ended Thursday in the red as investors remained generally cautious about Brexit talks, vaccine news and...

Dec 17, 2020 05:51 PM
Government & Economy

France's Macron has tested positive for Covid-19

[PARIS] French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday....

Dec 17, 2020 05:35 PM
Consumer

Rapid digital switch puts WPP on path to recovery

[LONDON] The world's biggest advertising company WPP expects its net sales to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022...

Dec 17, 2020 05:19 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

[BANGKOK] Thailand on Thursday eased travel restrictions for citizens from 56 countries in a bid to boost the...

Dec 17, 2020 05:17 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.06...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shareholder of EH-Reit's manager files appeal to finance minister against removal

Hot stock: Tianjin Zhong Xin jumps 11.7%, gets SGX query

MAS to further extend US$60b swap facility with US Federal Reserve

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Food Empire, Jumbo, BH Global, Keong Hong

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for