You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Johnny Depp dropped from 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing 'wife beater' case

Sat, Nov 07, 2020 - 8:27 AM

nz_johnnydepp_071120.jpg
Johnny Depp on Friday was forced out of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, days after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that branded him a "wife beater".
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Johnny Depp on Friday was forced out of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, days after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that branded him a "wife beater".

The A-list actor, writing on Instagram, said that AT&T's Warner Bros movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald. "I have respected and agreed to that request," he said.

Warner Bros said in a statement that Depp "will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise", and that his role would be recast.

Depp recently resumed production on the third film in the spinoff from Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Warner Bros said on Friday its release date had been pushed back to summer 2022 from November 2021.

Rowling - herself a survivor of domestic abuse - declined to comment on Depp's departure.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

His exit marked a relatively rare move by Hollywood to recast an actor on ethical grounds.

Kevin Spacey's role in All the Money in the World was reshot with Christopher Plummer in 2017 after Spacey was accused by more than 20 men of sexual misconduct. Spacey has not commented since making an apology to his first accuser.

Charlie Sheen was fired in 2011 from television's top-rated Two and a Half Men after months of drink and drug-fuelled partying. He was replaced by Ashton Kutcher.

Depp, 57, who plans to appeal the London libel judgment, wrote that his "life and career will not be defined by this moment". The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued the publishers of The Sun newspaper after it said he had been violent toward former wife Amber Heard, 34. The newspaper also questioned his casting in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The three-week libel trial in July heard evidence from both Depp and Heard about a tempestuous marriage marked by violence on both sides and of heavy drinking by Depp. The judge on Monday ruled against Depp.

Rowling had come under fire in 2017 for casting Depp in the first Fantastic Beasts movie after initial details of his 2016 divorce from Heard were made public.

Rowling said at the time that the circumstances of the divorce were a private matter. Warner Bros also said in 2017 that it supported to decision to keep Depp.

Fantastic Beasts based on the magical adventures of Newt Scamander, is set some 60 years before the Harry Potter films but features several of the same key characters when they were younger.

The first two of five planned films earned US$1.5 billion at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Tennis: Nadal beats Carreno Busta to reach Paris Masters semis

Man City eager to rattle leaky Liverpool

Welcome! Now go straight to quarantine (or not)

Belly fat is the biggest enemy in fight against obesity

Star Wars toys discovered in bin bags net £400,000 for UK couple

An air of finesse at Fleurette

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 7, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

Biden on the cusp of US election victory as Trump presses unfounded fraud claims

[WILMINGTON/WASHINGTON] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to winning the White House on Friday, expanding his narrow...

Nov 7, 2020 07:39 AM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Nadal beats Carreno Busta to reach Paris Masters semis

[PARIS] Rafael Nadal set up a Paris Masters semi-final against Alexander Zverev with a comeback victory over Pablo...

Nov 7, 2020 07:31 AM
Government & Economy

Why is the US vote count taking so long?

[WASHINGTON] Three days after polls closed, the United States and the world still do not have final results from the...

Nov 7, 2020 06:35 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eyes best week since July on easing US dollar, elections

[BENGALURU] Gold rose on Friday and was set to post its best week since July as the US dollar weakened and...

Nov 7, 2020 06:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 4% as US vote count continues, coronavirus cases rise

[NEW YORK] Oil settled below US$40 a barrel on Friday as rising global coronavirus cases stoked fears about...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

Small number of pubs allowed to resume business in Dec under pilot trials

NetLink's H1 profit after tax grows 1.5% to S$44.8m

CRCT proposes to buy five business parks, remaining stake in mall for 4.95b yuan

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for