You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Keppel Club offered SICC Bukit course; NTUC declines offer

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

nz_sicc_081023.jpg
After years of negotiations, Keppel Club is set to move to its new premises at Singapore Island Country Club's (SICC)'s Bukit location along Sime Road.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

KEPPEL Club - one of the oldest golf clubs in Singapore - looks to have finally found a new home.

After years of negotiations, the historic 116-year-old club at Bukit Chermin is set to move to its new premises at Singapore Island Country Club's (SICC)'s Bukit location...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 07:14 AM
Transport

British Airways to bid farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' with rare dual take off

[LONDON] British Airways will bid farewell to its final London-based Boeing 747s on Thursday with a rare...

Oct 8, 2020 07:10 AM
Banking & Finance

UK financial services firms turn cautiously optimistic: CBI

[LONDON] Financial services firms in Britain turned more optimistic for the first time this year as a drop in...

Oct 8, 2020 07:06 AM
Real Estate

UK house price growth hits 18-year high, but outlook darkens: RICS

[LONDON] A post-lockdown boom in Britain's housing market pushed a gauge of house prices to an 18-year high last...

Oct 8, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Brexit 'to bring 150b euros to France by year's end'

[PARIS] Financial firms will move around 150 billion euros (S$240 billion) from Britain to France by the end of the...

Oct 8, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Europe tops 6m cases as Scotland, Brussels shut bars

[PARIS] With Europe topping six million coronavirus cases, Scotland and Brussels became the latest to introduce...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

East Coast shophouse home to famous Boon Tong Kee chicken rice put on market

M1, Safra among big retailers with payments disrupted due to Wirecard's exit

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for