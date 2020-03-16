Keppel Volunteers join hands with ECDA to care for the community

The volunteers interacting with the families and engaging the children by teaching them proper hand washing techniques and how to effectively apply hand sanitiser.

Singapore

KEPPEL Corporation partnered with the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) to engage residents from low-income families, as part of the nation-wide efforts to strengthen community resilience to Covid-19.

This comes on the back of the Keppel Group's donation of over S$900,000 in the fight against Covid-19, including S$300,000 to The Courage Fund.

More than 20 Keppel Volunteers worked together with KidSTART officers from ECDA to pack and deliver "care packs" containing items such as hand sanitisers, hand soap, and wet wipes to about 180 low-income families with young children living in rental blocks in Boon Lay and Taman Jurong.

The volunteers interacted with the families and engaged the children by teaching them proper hand washing techniques and how to effectively apply hand sanitiser.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Ho Tong Yen, CEO of Keppel Care Foundation, said, "Keppel is committed to having a positive impact on the community wherever it operates. In addition to the Keppel Group's financial contributions, Keppel Volunteers are also working with like-minded partners such as ECDA to reach out to the vulnerable communities affected by Covid-19."

Seah Yang Hee, director, Child Development, ECDA, said: "It is wonderful to see volunteers from different organisations coming together in a time like this to provide care for communities such as families with young children who are among the more vulnerable, and share how the KidSTART programme can support them. We're glad to partner with Keppel to make a difference, and we look forward to continued partnerships."