You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Kissing sailor' in iconic New York picture dies age 95

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 8:58 AM

sl_sailor_190219_31.jpg
A visitor takes a snapshot of the iconic image, V-J Day in Times Square, by Alfred Eisenstaedt.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The sailor pictured kissing a woman in Times Square as people celebrated the end of World War II has died at age 95, his daughter told The Providence Journal.

George Mendonsa had a seizure on Sunday after falling at an assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island, his daughter Sharon Molleur said.

In the famous image, one of four taken by Alfred Eisenstaedt for Life magazine, Mendonsa is seen ecstatically bending over and kissing a woman in a white nurse's uniform.

The picture was published by Life as "V-J Day in Times Square."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mendonsa, who served in the Pacific during World War II, was on home leave when the picture was taken.

He had long claimed to be the sailor in the picture, but it wasn't confirmed until recently with the use of facial recognition technology.

Greta Zimmer Friedman, the woman in the picture, died in 2016 at the age of age 92.

Mr Eisenstaedt did not get the names of the kissing strangers.

He later described watching the sailor running along the street, and grabbing any girl in sight.

"I was running ahead of him with my Leica looking back over my shoulder but none of the pictures that were possible pleased me," he wrote in "Eisenstaedt on Eisenstaedt."

"Then suddenly, in a flash, I saw something white being grabbed. I turned around and clicked the moment the sailor kissed the nurse. If she had been dressed in a dark dress I would never have taken the picture."

AFP

Life & Culture

Tiny South Africa beach restaurant crowned best in world

Up against world's best at HSBC championships

Victoria Beckham goes retro on London catwalk

The cyborgs of Alita: Battle Angel vanquish rivals at the box office

Burberry's Tisci brings contrasting Britain to London catwalk

Australia's TEG eyes Singapore as launchpad to S-E Asia

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

Feb 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Procurri, Nordic Group, Sasseur Reit, Vibrant Group, Natural Cool

BT_20190219_SMEROBOT_3700073.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Simplifying schemes for SMEs a key focus: industry watchers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening