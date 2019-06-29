You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Lady Gaga crashes Stonewall commemoration bash in New York

Sat, Jun 29, 2019 - 7:03 AM

[NEW YORK] Lady Gaga delighted crowds Friday by making a surprise appearance at a celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a gay rights watershed moment.

"I really, really hope you celebrate every inch of who you are today," said the pop superstar, long beloved by the LGBTQ community, at the bash in Manhattan's Greenwich Village.

"You were born this way and you are superstars," she shouted to applause, referencing the title of her 2011 hit "Born This Way" that became a gay rights anthem.

The June 1969 riots, sparked by repeated police raids on the Stonewall Inn - a well-known gay bar in New York's Greenwich Village - proved to be a turning point in the LGBTQ community's struggle for civil rights.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I look at the older generation and how you have fought to create a safe, more tolerant space for our youth," said Gaga, clad in thigh-high glittering rainbow platform boots, denim booty shorts with rainbow fringe and a rainbow jacket over a black bandeau bra.

"It used to be unheard of to even come out of the closet," the 33-year-old continued, saying that today many children "are aware of their ability to discover and name their own sexual identities; their own gender identities. They are finding themselves and they are not as afraid."

"You did that! You created that space," she said.

Stonewall Day comes before a weekend featuring concerts by Madonna and Grace Jones, winding up with a giant World Pride Parade on Fifth Avenue. It will be the sixth edition of World Pride, which began in Rome in 2000 and brought together droves of people from across the world.

New York's Gay Pride is regularly one of the largest such events globally, but for this year's milestone anniversary, authorities expect an additional two to three million visitors to attend.

Amid Friday's festive atmosphere - featuring rainbow flags, drag queens and performances from stars including Alicia Keys, along with appearances by Donatella Versace, Chelsea Clinton and Whoopi Goldberg - Gaga pointed to challenges that persist.

"Attacks on the trans community are on an increasing rise each day," she said. "I will not tolerate this - I know neither will you."

Admonishing Donald Trump's White House as an "extremely oppressive administration," the artist encouraged her audience to "love each other, raise your voice, and, my gosh, vote. Don't forget to vote!"

"If we keep injecting the world with this message of unity and passion, imagine where we'll be in another 50 years from today."

AFP

Life & Culture

New rivalries ready to ignite men's tennis

The sound of music goes high-tech

Companies fight back against genericide

Aim, shoot, print. Repeat.

More Wrangling ahead

Low back pain: clinical examination is key

Editor's Choice

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

Jun 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit

Most Read

1 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
2 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
3 S-E Asia a good region to build tech, entrepreneurial ecosystem: panellists
4 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
5 SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

Must Read

BT_20190629_PG1COVER29_3821589-1.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Brunch

Reinventing the wok

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

BT_20190629_GOLD4SW8_3822009.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

US-Iran rhetoric a side show amid global slowdown, trade talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening