You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Lady Gaga takes Oscar for best original song

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 12:35 PM

BP_Lady Gaga_250219_94.jpg
Lady Gaga is a Grammy winner many times over. On Sunday, the pop diva became an Oscar winner, taking the trophy for best original song for her power ballad Shallow from A Star Is Born.
PHOTO: AFP

[HOLLYWOOD] Lady Gaga is a Grammy winner many times over. On Sunday, the pop diva became an Oscar winner, taking the trophy for best original song for her power ballad Shallow from A Star Is Born.

Before accepting the award at the Dolby Theatre, Gaga belted out the number with her co-star Bradley Cooper.

On stage, she was tearful.

"There's not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us," she said to Cooper, who also directed the film, the latest re-imagining of the classic Hollywood tale.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The singer, also a nominee for best actress, then offered a message to aspiring artists like her character in the film, Ally, who gets her big break when she meets troubled rocker Jackson, played by Cooper.

"This is hard work. I've worked hard for a long time, and it's not about, you know, it's not about winning. But what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it," Gaga told the audience.

"There's a discipline for passion, and it's not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down, or you're beaten up. It's about how many times you stand up, and are brave, and you keep going."

Shallow bested songs from superhero blockbuster Black Panther, documentary RBG, Coen brothers film The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs and Disney reboot Mary Poppins Returns.

AFP

Life & Culture

Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Oscars red carpet: old school glamour, loads of pink, stylish men

R Kelly has not posted bail, still jailed: lawyer

Saving lives and losses through Disaster Tech crowdsourcing

Nominations open for Brands for Good 2019

Why Michelle Wie always draws a big crowd

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
2 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
3 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers
4 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

Must Read

BP_BWL_250219_91.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank upgrades Hi-P International to 'hold' as 'worst appears over'

BP_NKus_250219_8.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

What's on the table at the second Trump-Kim summit?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening