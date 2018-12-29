You are here

Lakers guard Rondo out for a month

Sat, Dec 29, 2018 - 10:30 AM

[LOS ANGELES] Los Angeles Lakers veteran guard Rajon Rondo will be out of the lineup for a month after undergoing surgery on his right hand, the NBA team announced Friday.

Rondo injured a ligament in his right ring finger during the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas. Rondo had 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in the game.

The Lakers said the surgery was a success but Rondo still has four to five weeks of rehabilitation to go.

"Rajon Rondo, who suffered a Grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger during Tuesday's game at Golden State, underwent successful surgery today to repair a ligament," the team said in a statement.

The Lakers are already without LeBron James, who injured his groin against the Warriors. James is not expected to need surgery, but the groin strain could cause him to miss several games, including Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers lost their first game without James on Thursday, a heartbreaking 117-116 defeat to the Sacramento Kings.

This is the second surgery Rondo has had on his shooting hand this season.

AFP

