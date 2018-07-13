You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Learning by default, in BT Weekend

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180713_MLWEEKEND13_3499777-1.jpg

IN THE LAST three years, an unprecedented number of companies have defaulted on their Singdollar bond issues, and collapsed or gone into judicial management. The rising default toll continues to expose the vulnerabilities of the underdeveloped Singdollar corporate bond market. What lessons can issuers and investors draw? In Brunch this Saturday, in The Business Times Weekend.

The banking business has certainly transformed, as veteran banker Peter Seah shares. In the Raffles Conversation, he tells how he, and the industry, are getting up to speed.

In our Investing & Wealth section, CFA Singapore Insights zeroes in on the airline sector, with an in-depth analysis of the business of airlines in today's highly competitive market. The Fool's Eye View meanwhile has turned to drink, laying out why beer brewers make good dividend investments.

Jealousy is such an ugly emotion that few of us like to acknowledge - even to ourselves. But no matter how we try to deny its existence, or how self-assured we are (or appear to be), it somehow manages to surface when we least expect it to remind us that we are never above it, no matter which stage of life we are at. This week, Cubicle Files explores what makes us jealous at work - promotions, bonuses, awards - and how we can manage it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A smaller engine for the Land Rover Discovery lowers its price - but does it cost the car its masculinity? The Steering Column finds out.

And from our sports columnist, a preview of what promises to be a thrilling World Cup final between Les Bleus and Croatia.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

lckgic21.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

BT_20180713_STTHAM13FABW_3499670.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Consumer

Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening