You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Listening during a pandemic

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 2:00 PM

listening - NYTIMES.jpg
With the world effectively on pause, now is a unique opportunity to listen to those close to you, or to those you wish were closer to you.
PHOTO: NEW YORK TIMES

[NEW YORK] Crises have a way of shining a klieg light on the quality and depth of one's relationships.

Following major hurricanes, severe winter storms, electrical outages and terrorist attacks such as 9/11, there tends to be an uptick in divorces and breakups, as well as marriages and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Dinner with dummies: US eatery fills empty seats with mannequins

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Singapore's Jigger & Pony is Asia's best bar for 2020

Finding the silver lining in Covid-19 cloud

Not the right time to resume English Premier League

Why you need a back-up plan

BREAKING NEWS

May 16, 2020 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

India's coronavirus infections surpass China, but contagion slowing

[NEW DELHI] India's total novel corornavirus...

May 16, 2020 01:20 PM
Garage

Juul adds former Canadian health minister to e-cig giant's board

[SAN FRANCISCO] Former Canadian Health Minister Rona Ambrose has joined Juul Labs Inc's board of directors, the...

May 16, 2020 01:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Iran's Opec governor dies after brain haemorrhage

[DUBAI] Iran's Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has died...

May 16, 2020 01:10 PM
Technology

Myanmar's US$800m tower sale shortlists CVC, Guodong

[YANGON] Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Chinese wireless infrastructure company Guodong Group are...

May 16, 2020 01:00 PM
Garage

Applovin values video game maker Machine Zone at around US$500m

[PALO ALTO] Just four years ago, video game maker Machine Zone was a high-flying unicorn valued at US$5 billion. On...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.