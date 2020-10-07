Local golf clubs cracking down on first bot, first served booking

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE inability to travel and play golf in Bintan, Batam and Malaysia, especially in Johor - all popular destinations for Singapore golfers - has caused heavy demand and a severe strain on local clubs to ensure "fair play" when it comes to managing their flight booking.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes