You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Louis Vuitton in starry homage to fashion's 'Amazing Grace'

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180530_WEEGRACE30B_3454058.jpg
Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere sent several red-haired models weaving down a catwalk between Miro sculptures (above) at the Maeght Foundation art gallery and gardens in a nod to Coddington's own trademark mane.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20180530_WEEGRACE30B_3454058.jpg
Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere (above) sent several red-haired models weaving down a catwalk between Miro sculptures at the Maeght Foundation art gallery and gardens in a nod to Coddington's own trademark mane.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20180530_WEEGRACE30B_3454058.jpg
Legendary stylist Grace Coddington, the Welsh-born creative director at large for American Vogue magazine, is credited with creating some of fashion's most memorable imagery and is known as "Amazing Grace" to her many fans.
PHOTO: A&E INDIE FILMS

Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France

FASHION giant Louis Vuitton bent the knee to legendary Vogue stylist Grace Coddington in a show in rural Provence paying tribute to her daring through the decades.

The Welsh-born creative director at large for American Vogue magazine is credited with creating some of fashion's "most memorable imagery" and is known as "Amazing Grace" to her many fans.

Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere even sent several red-haired models weaving down a catwalk between Miro sculptures at the Maeght Foundation art gallery and gardens on Monday in a nod to Coddington's own trademark mane.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 77-year-old was the longtime righthand woman of Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and the star of an acclaimed 2009 documentary about the iconic magazine, The September Issue.

Ghesquiere, who has just renewed his contract with fashion's richest luxury brand, said he wanted to celebrate Coddington's unique eye, and the way she juxtaposes clothes and designs no one else would dare to.

"Eccentricity is to define your own personality and to mix things in a unique way," he told AFP. "For me, Grace with her very strong style represents a kind of eccentricity." The designer tried to recreate that glorious individuality in 59 looks which covered her time as model in the London of the swinging sixties right up the present.

With Coddington looking on, Beautiful Mind star Jennifer Connelly read from her memoir, Grace, as the models traipsed around the artworks in the foundation's gardens at Saint Paul de Vence, in the hills behind the French Riviera. Connelly's fellow film stars Emma Stone, Isabelle Huppert and Lea Seydoux were also on the front row to see a collection that was strong on a typically Coddington mix of short skirts, Prince of Wales check jackets and lots of spots, stripes and flower motifs. Coddington also designed some of the accessories to go with the cruise collection, with her illustrations of dogs and cats intertwined with Louis Vuitton's famous monogram.

Ghesquiere said he also drew inspiration from works in the Maeght gallery, which includes work by Balthus, Bonnard, Braque, Calder, Chagall, Giacometti and Leger.

"I also wanted to pay homage to this place, which for me is the genesis of (all the other) art foundations. It is a love story between a family, artists and architecture," he said.

The Louis Vuitton Foundation opened its own art gallery designed by Frank Gehry in the Bois de Boulogne on the edge of Paris in 2014. AFP

Life & Culture

Doing good, innovatively

De Beers makes historic U-turn by selling man-made diamonds

Americans pay tribute to war fallen on Memorial Day

Migrant 'Spiderman' who saved child praised by France's Macron

Boyband BTS makes K-Pop history by topping US album charts

Sweeping gene survey reveals new facets of evolution

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
5 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

BT_20180530_ITALY_3454122.jpg
May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Italy close to losing investors' trust: BOI

May 30, 2018
Stocks

No end in sight to SGD bond market drought

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening