You are here

Home > Life & Culture

M1's beneficiaries treated to Cirque du Soleil show

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190708_VAM1_3828659.jpg
Cirque du Soleil members with M1's young beneficiaries.
PHOTO: M1

Singapore

M1 LIMITED (M1), which introduced Singaporeans to the world of Cirque du Soleil, is celebrating its 20-year partnership with the Canadian phenomenon by bringing KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities to Singapore.

KURIOS drew in crowds with its opening on Friday, but 650 children from M1's adopted charities - Beyond Social Services, Brahm Centre, Children-At-Risk Empowerment Association (CARE), and the M1 Students Support Fund - were treated to the show on Thursday, July 4, at Bayfront Avenue.

Adelyn Poh, co-founder, director of enterprise, CARE Singapore, said: "Our children have been looking forward to this show with great anticipation and excitement. M1's support sends a clear message that the community cares and this has positively impacted their lives."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gerard Ee, executive director, Beyond Social Services, said: "M1 has been a long-time friend of our youth and they never miss the opportunity to let the youth know that they are valued and cared for."

Ivan Lim, director of corporate communications, M1, said: "KURIOS steps into the world of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of nature to reinvent everything around him and transform the world, and we sincerely enjoy sharing this experience with our young beneficiaries. We hope our efforts bring a smile to their faces and a little inspiration into their lives, transforming perspectives into realities - the same ethos we value at M1."

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening