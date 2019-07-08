M1's beneficiaries treated to Cirque du Soleil show

Singapore

M1 LIMITED (M1), which introduced Singaporeans to the world of Cirque du Soleil, is celebrating its 20-year partnership with the Canadian phenomenon by bringing KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities to Singapore.

KURIOS drew in crowds with its opening on Friday, but 650 children from M1's adopted charities - Beyond Social Services, Brahm Centre, Children-At-Risk Empowerment Association (CARE), and the M1 Students Support Fund - were treated to the show on Thursday, July 4, at Bayfront Avenue.

Adelyn Poh, co-founder, director of enterprise, CARE Singapore, said: "Our children have been looking forward to this show with great anticipation and excitement. M1's support sends a clear message that the community cares and this has positively impacted their lives."

Gerard Ee, executive director, Beyond Social Services, said: "M1 has been a long-time friend of our youth and they never miss the opportunity to let the youth know that they are valued and cared for."

Ivan Lim, director of corporate communications, M1, said: "KURIOS steps into the world of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of nature to reinvent everything around him and transform the world, and we sincerely enjoy sharing this experience with our young beneficiaries. We hope our efforts bring a smile to their faces and a little inspiration into their lives, transforming perspectives into realities - the same ethos we value at M1."