You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Machu Picchu to sharply limit visits after July reopening in Peru

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 6:32 AM

ym-Machu Picchu-150620.jpg
The ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, a jewel of Peruvian tourism, will sharply reduce the number of daily visitors once it reopens from a virus-imposed closure in July, officials said.
PHOTO: AFP

[LIMA] The ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, a jewel of Peruvian tourism, will sharply reduce the number of daily visitors once it reopens from a virus-imposed closure in July, officials said.

Given the need for social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, only 675 visitors will be allowed in each day - one-quarter the usual number, Jean Paul Benavente, governor of the Cusco region, told AFP.

Guides will lead tours of only seven visitors, and people will be required to wear masks.

The July reopening is linked to a lifting of national confinement measures in place since March 16, the governor said.

Airports in Peru remain closed for now and many shops are shuttered. But despite some of Latin America's earliest and most stringent measures, the country has logged the second-highest number of cases in the region, at 225,000, along with some 6,500 deaths.

SEE ALSO

Greece reopens for tourists, but UK flights barred for now

The government announced plans in May to try to revive its important tourism industry by offering free entry to nature reserves and archaeological sites including Machu Picchu for children, public employees and the elderly.

Peruvian tourists will be able to fly again sometime in July or August, but with no decision on the reopening of borders, it remains unclear when foreign tourists will be returning.

Before the pandemic, Machu Picchu saw an average of 2,000 to 3,000 visitors a day, with peaks of 5,000 in high season.

The pandemic has caused a collapse of Peru's tourism industry. In the city of Cusco, the ancient Incan capital 70km from Machu Picchu, tourism employs 100,000 people.

Machu Picchu, which opened to tourists in 1948, last closed to visitors in 2010 after a flood damaged the access railway.

During the latest closure the government added security to prevent thefts of archaeological treasures from the site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Peruvian tourism industry has suffered losses totaling US$3.3 billion this year, according to Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

DBS, Lions Befrienders launch Singapore's largest-ever virtual befriending initiative

Postal staff put stamp on UK outbreak

Queen Elizabeth marks official birthday with scaled-back parade at Windsor

Taking pay cut to help FA a no-brainer, says England football boss Southgate

Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says

Warner Bros delays 'Tenet' in setback for reopening efforts

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna: YNET

[JERUSALEM] Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna Inc to buy its coronavirus vaccine that is entering the final...

Jun 15, 2020 07:00 AM
Garage

Hmlet readies property listing platform; names new CFO, CTO

SINGAPORE-BASED co-living operator Hmlet is testing out a new platform which will let landlords list their...

Jun 15, 2020 06:53 AM
Banking & Finance

Britain's Metro Bank in talks to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter: Sky News

[BENGALURU] Britain's Metro Bank Plc is in advanced talks to buy RateSetter, one of UK's biggest peer-to-peer...

Jun 15, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Australia to spend A$1.5b more on infrastructure, fast-track projects: PM to say

[SYDNEY] Australia will spend another A$1.5 billion (S$1.43 billion) on infrastructure and fast-track approval for...

Jun 15, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil's Treasury secretary expected to resign soon, source says

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida, is expected to resign soon, one source with knowledge...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.