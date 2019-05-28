You are here

Home > Life & Culture

MacKenzie Bezos takes Warren Buffett's charity pledge to donate half her wealth

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 9:32 PM

doc75jp313o1eof6lbtkew_doc74s25sbfvvp1cn585946.jpg
MacKenzie Bezos (R) committed to giving away at least half of the US$37 billion windfall she will receive in her upcoming divorce from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.
REUTERS

[LONDON] MacKenzie Bezos committed to giving away at least half of the US$37 billion windfall she will receive in her upcoming divorce from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.

Bezos, 49, is one of the 19 new signatories to the Giving Pledge who've promised to donate than 50 per cent of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills, the organisation said Tuesday. It was founded by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010 and now has a total of 204 participants from 23 countries.

Other new signatories included hedge fund titan Paul Tudor Jones, venture capitalist Chris Sacca and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton.

Her decision is in contrast to Jeff Bezos, the richest person on the planet. He hasn't signed the pledge and has been criticised for his relatively restrained philanthropic efforts to date. He tweeted in 2017 for recommendations asking how he can best use his wealth to help people "right now," before announcing a US$2 billion commitment to support homelessness and education initiatives in September 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pair announced they were divorcing in January. As part of the split, MacKenzie Bezos will receive a 4 per cent stake in Amazon. Jeff Bezos will retain a 12 per cent stake as well as some other assets, including the Washington Post and space-exploration company Blue Origin.

BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

Where top chefs eat in Mumbai

How processed foods make you fat

Monkey experiments offer clues on origin of language

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: DinoQuest is for the whole family

New York's vanishing diners

Aladdin takes flight with US$105m box office haul

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Must Read

lwx_M1_280519_59.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

doc75jlz2u94r85ubytdqp_doc6ucdi1rtkolcbznv8bo.jpg
May 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_hyflux_280519_89.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'

lwx_cas_280519_72.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening