You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Madonna edges out Springsteen to top US charts

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 6:50 AM

Bruce Springsteen.jpg
Legends Madonna and Bruce Springsteen are taking fans on a trip down memory lane, respectively nabbing numbers one and two of the US top album tally.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Charting like it's 1985? Legends Madonna and Bruce Springsteen are taking fans on a trip down memory lane, respectively nabbing numbers one and two of the US top album tally.

Madonna's "Madame X" struck gold on the Billboard 200 chart, landing the icon her ninth number one album atop the list, which the industry tracker will publish in full on Tuesday.

Springsteen's "Western Stars" raced in at second - marking the first time since 1985 that the Queen of Pop and The Boss are reigning over the album chart together.

For two weeks in January and February of that year, Springsteen's "Born in the USA" held the top spot as Madonna's "Like a Virgin" came in second, before the seminal albums traded places in the two weeks that followed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The era saw the two superstars - Madonna is now 60, Springsteen 69 - along with Prince and Michael Jackson usher in the brave new world of MTV, the music video television network that gave albums longer staying power than seen prior.

Though widely panned by critics, Madonna's latest effort - a mash-up of Latin beats, acoustic ballads and oddly inward-looking reflections on marginalised communities - soared to the top of the charts in part thanks to her bundling strategy.

The sales method is rampant in the industry - with adherents including Taylor Swift and Katy Perry - and pairs albums with performance ticket or merchandise purchases in a bid to bolster sales.

Though the Queen held her own stateside, Springsteen's dreamy sonic portrait of the American West did beat out "Madame X" in both Australia and Britain. His second-place finish in the US marked his 20th top-ten effort there.

The debut success of the musical titans is expected to be short-lived, however, with industry-watchers predicting the future will return next week with genre-bending country rap star Lil Nas X.

The meme king - who catapulted to overnight fame thanks to his wildly successful track "Old Town Road" - just released his debut project "7," which includes the aforementioned megahit's original and Billy Rae Cyrus remix along with a song featuring rap star Cardi B.

AFP

Life & Culture

Claws in the contract: cats for hire to face down US rats

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Spicing things up at The Peranakan

Serving up a whale of a time as commercial whaling restarts

Toy Story 4 cements Disney's place in box office

Thailand's rescued 'cave boys' honour dead navy diver

Suspected World War II bomb blasts crater in German field

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

Must Read

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

BT_20190625_TXCHINA_3817323.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Opinion

Why China's not for turning, and its tiff with the US is going to change everything

BT_20190625_PMLEE25_3817471.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade tension 'unlikely to lead to crisis, but global economy could split'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening