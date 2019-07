An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck north of Japan's islands of Okinawa on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.

[SINGAPORE] An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck north of Japan's islands of Okinawa on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at a depth of 257 km, about 346 km north of Naha, the capital of the prefecture.

REUTERS