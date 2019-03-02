Making waves on and off the golf course

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
MUNI He is still just three months shy of her 20th birthday, but the sprightly golfer from China is already leaving her mark on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour in more ways than one.
The Chengdu-born star had quite the rookie year in 2018. She competed in 21 events
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg