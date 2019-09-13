You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Manila jolted by 5.2-magnitude quake

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 6:45 PM

[MANILA] An earthquake that struck east of the Philippine capital Manila on Friday set buildings swaying and sent scores into the streets, but authorities said they did not expect any damage.

The 5.2-magnitude jolt hit offshore near sparsely populated Polillo Island, about 130 kilometres from Manila, according to the US Geological Survey.

Buildings in the capital were briefly evacuated and trains halted while crews looked for any damage as several smaller aftershocks rumbled through the ground.

"This is a moderate-sized earthquake and we don't expect damage so far based on the intensity reports that we received," Renato Solidum, director of the nation's seismology institute, told CNN Philippines.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Though there did not appear to be any destruction the intense shaking at the epicentre rattled locals.

"Everyone rushed out of the buildings. We were terrified," Rezil Golbin, a civilian employee at the police office on Polillo Island told AFP.

"Even the prisoners at the jail cell here were shouting, 'Get us out of here!'" she added.

The Philippines is in the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin.

AFP

Life & Culture

French company liable for worker who died after sex on business trip

Thais allowed six cannabis plants per household under draft law

With glue and fake blood, climate protesters target London Fashion Week

Skin-crawling discovery: 'body farm' scientists find corpses move

Hong Kong festival mooncakes get a protest makeover

France's Piketty bashes billionaires in new 1,200-page book

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Must Read

colin-p-13.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to exclude pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly