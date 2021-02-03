 'Mank', 'Hamilton' among Golden Globe movie nominations, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

'Mank', 'Hamilton' among Golden Globe movie nominations

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 11:25 PM

Hollywood period drama Mankand #MeToo revenge satire Promising Young Woman were among the nominee for the 2021 Golden Globe awards in film on Wednesday, while television shows The Crown and The Mandalorian will be among those competing for best series.
PHOTO: AFP

The contest for the Golden Globe best drama film awards will also include Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Father. Satire Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the film version of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, The Prom, Music and Palm Springs will compete in a separate category for musicals and comedies.

The Golden Globe awards, which kick off a pandemic-era Hollywood awards season, are due to be handed out at a ceremony on Feb 28, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The nominees and winners are selected by the small Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

REUTERS

