You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Mapletree unveils new artworks at biz park

Four new works by international artists at Mapletree Business City II aim to bring art closer to communities.
Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

BT_20180903_HELMI2_3549762.jpg
Zulkifle Mahmod's sound installation consists of a network of copper pipes with 500 solenoids hitting on the pipes at intervals, creating an aural architecture that complements its surroundings.
PHOTO: MAPLETREE BUSINESS CITY II

BT_20180903_HELMI2_3549762.jpg
Born in London and brought up in Nigeria, Yinka Shonibare showcases his multicultural influences as well as theme of international trade in this sculptural work titled Wind Sculpture I.
PHOTO: MAPLETREE BUSINESS CITY II

Singapore

WALK along one covered walkway of Mapletree Business City II (MBC II) and you might encounter the arrhythmic sounds of metal hitting each other, over a softer soundscape of urban ambient sounds. Look up and you'll see a strange network of copper

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

DBS awards S$1.25m to 12 social enterprises in Asia

Early starts, green veg: how China makes diving greats

Stars celebrate Queen Aretha at marathon funeral

What ails Manchester United?

Game on, Las Vegas

Keeping an eye on cash flow

Editor's Choice

file6yskg59gnf615xir7aqg.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Real Estate

Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase

BT_20180901_HHBRUNCH1NEW_3548023.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Brunch

Frankenscience or fearless medicine?

BT_20180901_MRMARKET1_3549122.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, Singapore Exchange, Wheelock Properties
2 Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019
3 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
4 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
5 Keppel pares stake in Keppel DC Reit by 4.08% for S$74.96m, recognises S$17m gain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6yskg59gnf615xir7aqg.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Real Estate

Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase

Sep 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Price-quality evaluation to be default approach for govt procurement tenders

bankfile.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending cools in July

Sep 1, 2018
Government & Economy

China's August manufacturing outperforms expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening