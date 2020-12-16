Mardan's back at Masters course after 14 years

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE'S leading golfer Mardan Mamat returns to the scene of his greatest professional triumph after 14 years when he tees off at the two-day Pasir Ris Central Charity Golf tournament on Thursday.
Mardan, 53, who turned professional in 1994, beat a strong field, that...
