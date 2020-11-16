You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Marie-Antoinette's silk slipper fetches 43,750 euros

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 6:48 AM

rk_Marie-Antoinette_161120.jpg
A white shoe made of silk and goat leather that belonged to Marie-Antoinette, France's last queen before the 1789 revolution, sold for 43,750 euros (S$69,800) on Sunday, the auctioneers said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] A white shoe made of silk and goat leather that belonged to Marie-Antoinette, France's last queen before the 1789 revolution, sold for 43,750 euros (S$69,800) on Sunday, the auctioneers said.

The 22.5 centimetre-long, heeled shoe, roughly equivalent to a European size 36, is adorned with four ribbons and in good condition, apart from slight wearing of the silk, the Osenat auction house said.

With international collectors showing strong interest, Osenat said the price quickly rose from the reserve of 8,000 to 10,000 euros and was snapped up by an unidentified buyer.

The sale took place in Versailles, the town west of Paris that was once home to France's royal court and where from her arrival at the age of 15 Marie-Antoinette enjoyed a lavish lifestyle.

In the turmoil of the French Revolution the shoe ended up in the hands of Marie-Emilie Leschevin, a close friend of the queen's head chambermaid.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Her family held on to it for generations before it came to auction 227 years after her death.

Marie-Antoinette - born an Austrian archduchess - was the wife of Louis XVI.

"Let them eat cake," she is often said to have responded when told that peasants were starving because there was no bread.

The royal couple was executed by guillotine during the Terror in 1793 but France continues to be fascinated by Marie-Antoinette.

Last year an exhibition at the Conciergerie, the former Paris prison where she was incarcerated before execution, retraced changes in the representation of the country's last queen through paintings, mangas, films and even Barbie dolls.

The Versailles palace, including the grand Hall of Mirrors, and its grounds remain a major tourist attraction.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

ChariTrees light up the spirit of giving

Pandemic casts shadow over India's festival of light

UK film industry healthy despite virus horror

'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No 1

When Ryan Reynolds buys a football team, big bucks await

Letters from an old guard

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested...

Nov 16, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

[LONDON] If coronavirus vaccinations are rolled out widely, life could return to "normal" by next winter, one of the...

Nov 16, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Seven dead in Hong Kong apartment fire: officials

[HONG KONG] Seven people were killed and several others were injured when a blaze tore through an apartment in Hong...

Nov 16, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-...

Nov 16, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Feuding in Downing Street as UK faces Covid, Brexit challenges

[LONDON] As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces the challenges of soaring virus deaths and looming Brexit...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls 65.7% on Covid-19 pandemic

Covid pushes real estate into the future

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

The Linq @ Beauty World sells 96% of residential units in digital weekend launch

Sias will work with all suitors to support Hyflux perp holders

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for