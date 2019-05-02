Marina Bay course's first 2-in-1 layout gets thumbs up

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Phil Jacobs-designed par-72 Marina Bay Golf Course, measuring 6,561 metres, is unveiling Singapore's first 2-in-1 layout on Friday.
Many local golfers are talking about it, although they remain among the uninitiated. The idea adds a new spin to the game by offering
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg