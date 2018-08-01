You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'M*A*S*H' star Alan Alda has Parkinson's disease

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 12:25 AM

file7192iuf3g9tinv67ews.jpg
Alan Alda, who starred as wise-cracking army doctor Hawkeye Pierce in the long-running television comedy series "M*A*S*H," revealed on Tuesday that he has Parkinson's disease.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Alan Alda, who starred as wise-cracking army doctor Hawkeye Pierce in the long-running television comedy series "M*A*S*H," revealed on Tuesday that he has Parkinson's disease.

Alda, 82, said he was diagnosed with the nervous system disorder three and a half years ago.

"I decided to let people know I have Parkinson's to encourage others to take action," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"My life is full. I act, I give talks, I do my podcast," he said. "I take boxing lessons 3 days a week, play singles tennis twice a week, and take a mild pill.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"And I'm not entering dementia," Alda said. "I'm no more demented than I was before."

"If you get a diagnosis, keep moving!"

In an appearance on "CBS This Morning," Alda said the only symptom he has experienced so far is twitching in his thumb.

Besides "M*A*S*H," the Emmy-winning Alda appeared on the popular TV political drama series "The West Wing" and was nominated for an Oscar for the movie "The Aviator."

AFP

Life & Culture

World’s biggest toilet-building spree is under way in India

Hong Kong buskers take a final bow

Bringing cheer to the elderly

Better with age? Cruise's latest Impossible tops box office

Beachgoers check out French seaside libraries

China's MeToo movement gains force as state tv anchor is accused

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGman_310718_68.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing upbeat expectations dip, but services sector holds steady

BP_SGman_310718_68.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-cbd-140718.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

Jul 31, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches one site for tender under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening