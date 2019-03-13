Matilda spins magic at Marina Bay Sands

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE hype doesn't always match the reality. But in the case of Matilda The Musical, much of what's been said about it is true. This stage musical adaptation of the much-loved Roald Dahl children's novel is every bit as funny and charming as people say it is - and this coming from
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg