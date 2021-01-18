You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Mattress, McDonald's, moaning: tennis tactics for Aussie isolation

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 4:36 PM

file7dgakwsz01gzoh98ifv.jpg
From bitter social media posts to workouts using mattresses as hitting partners, dozens of the world's best tennis players confined to Australian hotels for two weeks are dealing with their confinement in contrasting ways.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] From bitter social media posts to workouts using mattresses as hitting partners, dozens of the world's best tennis players confined to Australian hotels for two weeks are dealing with their confinement in contrasting ways.

The Australian Open in Melbourne has been delayed three weeks until February 8 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and has run into new problems this week.

Positive Covid-19 cases on three of 17 charter flights into the country mean 72 players have been confined to their rooms for the entire 14-day quarantine period.

Others are allowed out, but only for five hours a day, to train in bio-secure 'bubbles'.

It means players are having to cope with some unusual problems and find some creative solutions as they try to stay occupied and in shape over two weeks of isolation.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

New surfaces

World number 12 Belinda Bencic revealed her new training method for quarantine, posting a video of her practising two-handed backhands against her hotel window.

Her hotel neighbours may have had something to say about the racket, but she seemed to have no problem with her new glass training partner, which returned every shot.

"Wrong surface, but that doesn't matter for us," she tweeted.

Uruguayan star Pablo Cuevas, ranked 68th in the world, used another clever hack for his backhand practice: a mattress turned vertically against the wall.

"Yes, I'm going crazy," he wrote on Instagram.

Instead of working on shot technique, one player was pictured in his hotel window lifting dumbbells over his head.

- Fast food fuel - Several players took to social media to complain about the hotel food on offer.

Europeans Fabio Fognini, Pablo Correno Busta, Corentin Moutet and Marco Cecchinato all posted their disapproval of the Aussie fare served to their rooms.

"Really?" asked Mr Busta, alongside photographic evidence of his culinary horror.

Others chose to avoid the quarantine menu altogether, throw their diet out of the window, and order fast food to their room.

World number 28 Benoit Paire and world number 118 Damis Dzumhur - who have racked up more than US$10 million in career prize money between them - posted pictures of their chosen quarantine fuel: McDonald's.

Vermin on video

Unlike other players, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva discovered that she was not alone in quarantine.

The world number 187 posted a video of a mouse running around her hotel room and tweeted that she tried to move to another room without success because of the strict quarantine rules.

She said the unwanted roommate was the fault of the authorities who selected her quarantine location.

"They put me not in the nicest hotel like other players!" she wrote.

- 'Crazy' complaints - While some of the quarantined players posted about their revamped diets and training regimes, others showed no love for their new surroundings.

Austrian Philipp Oswald called the two-week quarantine "crazy" and said the new rules were "never communicated to us" before the charters flights.

World number 71 Sorana Cirstea of Romania said she would not have travelled to Australia if there was a chance of hard quarantine.

"I have no issues to stay 14 days in the room watching Netflix. What we can't do is COMPETE after we have stayed 14 days on a couch," she tweeted.

- Wise counsel - Many social media users have derided the players, accusing them of being entitled for moaning about their free stay while thousands of Australians remain stranded abroad.

Former tennis player and coach Roger Rasheed offered them some words of wisdom instead.

"You can create a program in your hotel room, which will be quite physical and demanding," he wrote in a commentary Sunday for Melbourne's daily newspaper 'The Age'.

Mr Rasheed said the players' conditioning should have been sorted beforehand, and called on those complaining online to be more positive about their confinement.

"The players are lucky to come to a country with strict health measures... and should be grateful they can play a grand slam during the pandemic," he concluded.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Tokyo to cut back on athletes at Olympics opening ceremony

Meet the Bidens: America's new 'first family'

Phil Spector, pop producer convicted of murder, dead at 81

StanChart employees volunteer to make a difference to the community

Australian Open to go ahead despite 72 players in quarantine

Rejuvenated Red Devils ready to rumble in Liverpool

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 18, 2021 04:45 PM
Government & Economy

UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, minister says

[LONDON] The United Kingdom is vaccinating 140 people per minute against Covid-19 on average, Vaccine Deployment...

Jan 18, 2021 04:43 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia unveils additional RM15b stimulus plan as Covid cases surge

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia unveiled RM15 billion (S$4.9 billion) in new assistance package to help the economy weather...

Jan 18, 2021 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets dip at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets fell in opening deals on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0....

Jan 18, 2021 04:22 PM
Consumer

Swiss ski resort St Moritz quarantines hotels, shuts schools to contain Covid variant

[ZURICH] Health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St Moritz on...

Jan 18, 2021 04:22 PM
Garage

Digital gold startup Bullion Asset Management raises US$1.3m led by ASX-listed Theta

DIGITAL gold startup Bullion Asset Management (BAM), incorporated in Singapore, has closed a US$1.3 million Series A...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

OrangeTee & Tie CEO thinks cooling measures unlikely; weighs in on HDB 'lottery' effect

Meet the Bidens: America's new 'first family'

Stocks to watch: Boustead, Sembcorp, OUE Lippo Healthcare, ART, Q&M

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for