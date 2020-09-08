You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Mbappe to miss Croatia match after positive Covid-19 test

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 6:52 AM

nz_kylian_080933.jpg
Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of France's Nations League game against World Cup runners-up Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19, national team management said on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[PARIS] Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of France's Nations League game against World Cup runners-up Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19, national team management said on Monday.

Mbappe, who took part in Monday evening's training session before learning the result of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

The strange grief of losing my sense of taste

Djokovic out of US Open after accidentally hitting line judge

All 4,700 slots for virtual OCBC Cycle taken up

NY Philharmonic is back, pandemic-style - playing in the streets

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead 'with or without Covid': IOC's Coates

Djokovic 'sad and empty' after US Open disqualification

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

UK ramps up no deal preparations as EU trade talks stall

[LONDON] Britain will tell the European Union on Tuesday that progress must be made in trade talks this week or the...

Sep 8, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election: Asahi

[TOKYO] Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled the possibility of calling a snap election if he...

Sep 8, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

UK recovery from lockdown deserves more credit: BoE's Haldane

[LONDON] The Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, hailed the recovery so far in Britain's economy after...

Sep 8, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi Khashoggi ruling far from expectations: Turkey

[ISTANBUL] Turkey on Monday said a Saudi court ruling overturning five death sentences in the 2018 murder of...

Sep 8, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, Biden trade blows as White House race hits final stretch

[MILWAUKEE] Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden traded tough blows on Monday as the White House race...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.